Thailand Deploys South Korean-Made Guided Bombs in First Combat Use Against Cambodia

Thailand has reportedly used South Korean-manufactured guided bombs in air strikes against Cambodian rocket positions during recent border clashes, marking the first operational deployment of Korean military hardware in foreign combat operations.

According to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, citing reports from US aviation publication The Aviationist, the Royal Thai Air Force fitted Korean GPS Guided Bombs (KGGB) to F-16 fighter jets before conducting air strikes against Cambodia amid escalating territorial disputes.

Photographs published by The Aviationist show the KGGB precision-guided munition, unveiled in 2022, mounted on the left wing of a Thai Air Force F-16A fighter aircraft.

The KGGB, also known as the Korean GPS Guided Bomb or simply "GGB", is a glide bomb system with precision guidance capabilities.

The weapon can strike targets at long range and features "fire-and-forget" technology, meaning it requires no further guidance from the launching platform once deployed and can navigate to its target autonomously.

Developed by South Korea's Agency for Defence Development (ADD) and LIG Nex1, the KGGB is an air-to-surface precision-guided weapon system adapted from conventional MK-82 bombs fitted with a GPS guidance kit.

The system includes GPS guidance equipment and glide wings, with a maximum range of approximately 110 kilometres. Each kit costs around 100 million won (around 2.34 million baht).