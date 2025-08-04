The Kuala Lumpur platform: High-stakes Thai-Cambodian border talks underway

However, Thailand later proposed relocating the meeting back to Kuala Lumpur—the same venue as the ceasefire negotiations. Cambodia accepted the change but requested that observers from the United States and China be included once again, as they were during the previous meeting. Thailand has since agreed to this arrangement.

The GBC meeting is being closely watched, with hopes high on both sides that the armed conflict along the border can finally be brought to an end. However, the structure and details of the meeting raise several important points:

1. Extended timeline: Originally planned as a one-day meeting on August 4, both sides have now agreed to extend the talks through August 7.

2. Longest GBC session to date: Preliminary meetings between the secretariats of both countries will run from August 4 to 6, with the full GBC session taking place on August 7.

3. Length of preliminary talks: The three-day duration for the secretariat-level discussions suggests a complex agenda with numerous issues likely requiring prolonged negotiation.

4. Observer involvement limited: Observers from the United States and China will only join on August 7, the final day of talks.

5. Unclear demands: No official or public information has been released detailing the specific demands or negotiating positions of either party.