Empty threat or reality? Cambodian workers flee amid fears

The situation is further compounded by reports of officials spreading information to families back in Cambodia, urging them to pressure their relatives in Thailand to return home. Many workers now find themselves in a dilemma, knowing that if they go back, they will have no work waiting for them.

Rattawit Tangkiatphatchara, President of the Thai-Cambodian Border Trade and Tourism Association in Chanthaburi, revealed that approximately 200,000 Cambodian workers have already returned to Cambodia. He stressed the need for the Ministry of Labour to acknowledge the ripple effects on various sectors, particularly those that rely on this workforce.

“The number of returning workers is significant. It’s not just 20,000, as some might believe. Cambodian workers will continue to return home due to family pressure, as parents are urging them to go back,” said Rattawit. He highlighted the chain reaction, where families in Cambodia call on their relatives in Thailand to return, which further amplifies the exodus.

The mass return of workers is poised to disrupt key industries, agriculture, and services in Thailand that depend heavily on this workforce. At the Rong Kluea market in Sa Kaeo, one Cambodian trader confirmed that the threat of losing citizenship is genuine. "The leaders want citizens to show their allegiance to either Cambodia or Thailand, but there’s no official mandate forcing people to return," she explained.

However, some traders who have lived in Thailand for decades are unconcerned, as they believe their livelihoods are firmly established here. This reflects the differing perspectives on the issue. Some workers face direct pressure from their families, while others are completely unaware of the situation.

This raises the important question: In an age where information spreads rapidly, how can accurate information reach those directly affected?

The situation surrounding Cambodian workers is not just a bilateral issue between two countries; it is a matter of human rights, family separations, shifting livelihoods, and interconnected economies.

We must ask: How can we establish clear, transparent communication mechanisms to ensure that accurate and timely information reaches all parties involved?

Furthermore, how can we sustain the positive relationship between the people of both nations, and what long-term effects will this situation have on Thai-Cambodian relations and our labour sectors?

