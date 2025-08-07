Five factors behind grey capital in Cambodia supporting drones against Thailand

Thailand’s vulnerabilities in facing grey capital supporting Cambodia

Thitiwut further analyses why Thailand appeared confused in the early stages of drone disruptions. He explains that Thailand struggled to differentiate between state-based threats and semi-state threats, largely because the country is still locked into a framework of traditional state-to-state warfare.

Thailand’s security strategy is based on the assumption that the main threats will come from direct state conflicts. As a result, the country has not sufficiently prepared for "semi-state warfare," where criminal networks act as tools for symbolic attacks and destabilisation of opposing states.

At the same time, Thailand lacks a strategic framework for addressing semi-state crimes. TOC networks, which are supported by neighbouring states (with mutual interests involving state authorities), are often perceived by Thailand as mere criminal groups.

Consequently, Thailand has yet to develop a focused strategy for confronting this type of threat.