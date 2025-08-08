Cambodia pretends to end conflict, prepares for unconventional warfare

The core of the agreement lies in keeping promises. Without honouring agreements, they become meaningless. The key question is whether Cambodia has gotten what it wanted. In the past, Cambodia has repeatedly failed to adhere to agreements, and this time will likely be no different.

The recent clashes were a major investment for Cambodia, marking the largest-scale war with Thailand, yet Cambodia suffered the heaviest losses. The decision to cease hostilities could just be a way to buy time to rebuild their strength.

It is essential to remember that Cambodia’s ultimate goal is to bring the matter to the International Court of Justice. The clashes were likely part of their plan to set the stage for this. Cambodia hopes that the losses it’s sustained will evoke sympathy from the international community.

The security forces are not convinced that Cambodia will genuinely cease hostilities. They expect Cambodia to wait for the right moment to strike again. The critical periods to watch are when forces are being rotated or during times of political vacuum.

Thailand will continue to face information warfare, fake news, and underhanded tactics. Cambodia will likely draw Thailand into the type of warfare it excels in: "unconventional warfare", particularly with organised mass mobilisation and provoking Thailand into using force, similar to the Ta Muen Thom temple incident.