Ramkhamhaeng University Council revokes honorary doctorate degree of Hun Sen

According to the university’s statement, the Honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in Political Science was initially conferred upon Hun Sen, who was then the Prime Minister of Cambodia, during a council meeting on July 16, 2001.
The honorary degree included a declaration praising Hun Sen for fostering good neighbourly relations, friendship, and cooperation, particularly between Cambodia and Thailand.
However, it has since become apparent that Hun Sen's actions contradict the values outlined in this declaration.
His hostile stance towards the Thai government, along with his support for the use of violence against Thai citizens, which has led to injuries and deaths of both military personnel and civilians, as well as extensive property damage, have raised serious concerns.
Furthermore, Hun Sen has encouraged violations of Thailand’s sovereignty, leading to clashes along the border between the two countries.
Allowing Hun Sen to retain the honorary degree would mislead the Thai public about the intentions behind the award. As such, the university determined that the honorary degree, along with its accompanying recognition, should be annulled.
According to the university's regulations, an honorary degree is meant for individuals who have made significant contributions to society, whether to the nation or the international community, and who uphold the values associated with the degree.
In light of these facts, the Ramkhamhaeng University Council unanimously voted to revoke Hun Sen's Honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in Political Science, effective from the date of the vote.