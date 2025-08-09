Army spokesman refutes Cambodian deputy defence minister, says detention of 18 soldiers follows international law

Major General Winthai Suwaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, responded to a Facebook post by Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence on August 8, which stated that General Rat Dararath, Cambodia’s Deputy Defence Minister, had met Lloyd Gillett, a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The post claimed the two had exchanged information on a humanitarian visit to check on 18 Cambodian soldiers allegedly “illegally detained” by Thailand after the official ceasefire, noting that they were safe and in good health.

Winthai clarified that the detention of the 18 Cambodian soldiers is in full compliance with international law and protected under international legal frameworks, particularly the Geneva Conventions, and is not an “illegal detention” as alleged by Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence.

He added that the detention must remain in place until the ceasefire or combat situation is fully and concretely resolved. This, he stressed, is to ensure the soldiers do not return to engage in hostilities against Thai forces — a measure fully aligned with international standards.

