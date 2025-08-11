Thai armed forces spokesman tells Cambodian leader to face reality at Phu Makua

MONDAY, AUGUST 11, 2025

Maj Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF), on Monday posted a video message addressed to Cambodia’s leader, urging him to see the truth at Phu Makua before making what he described as false public statements.

In his post, Wanchana accused Cambodia of deceiving its own people by claiming that the summit of Phu Makua had not been secured by Thailand. In reality, he said, Thai forces had achieved complete control over the summit.

He detailed the military’s progress as follows:

  • Destroying all stairways leading to the summit.
  • Installing concertina wire along the ridge perimeter.
  • Discovering numerous anti-personnel mines.
  • Planting the Thai national flag atop Phu Makua, flying prominently.

Maj Gen Wanchana Sawasdee

Wanchana explained that the summit’s terrain offers a significant strategic advantage, with commanding views for surveillance and firing positions. From the summit, observers can see as far as the Phra Wihan Temple to the left, including Cambodian supply routes. The front and right flanks also offer clear views of all Cambodian troop movements.

“This summit is therefore a key position that Cambodia is eager to reclaim,” he concluded.

