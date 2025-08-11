Thai armed forces spokesman tells Cambodian leader to face reality at Phu Makua

In his post, Wanchana accused Cambodia of deceiving its own people by claiming that the summit of Phu Makua had not been secured by Thailand. In reality, he said, Thai forces had achieved complete control over the summit.
He detailed the military’s progress as follows:
Wanchana explained that the summit’s terrain offers a significant strategic advantage, with commanding views for surveillance and firing positions. From the summit, observers can see as far as the Phra Wihan Temple to the left, including Cambodian supply routes. The front and right flanks also offer clear views of all Cambodian troop movements.
“This summit is therefore a key position that Cambodia is eager to reclaim,” he concluded.