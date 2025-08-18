Thailand Prepares to Sue Cambodian Leaders Over Border Conflict

Thailand is preparing to take legal action against former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and his son, current Prime Minister Hun Manet, on charges of using military force to violate Thai sovereignty.

The move was announced by acting Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Poomtham Vechayachai following a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) on Monday.

He stated that while border negotiations with Cambodia are ongoing, the government is taking action to address the impact of military aggression on Thai citizens and their property.