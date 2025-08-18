Thailand Prepares to Sue Cambodian Leaders Over Border Conflict

Thailand is preparing to take legal action against former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and his son, current Prime Minister Hun Manet, on charges of using military force to violate Thai sovereignty.
The move was announced by acting Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Poomtham Vechayachai following a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) on Monday.
He stated that while border negotiations with Cambodia are ongoing, the government is taking action to address the impact of military aggression on Thai citizens and their property.
"We have discussed taking legal action against Cambodia and its leaders for their use of military force and weaponry to violate Thai sovereignty," Poomtham said. "This is a matter that our legal team has reviewed."
He explained that the Royal Thai Police and the Provincial Police Region 3 Command would serve as the central points for receiving complaints from both citizens and government agencies.
All cases will be forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General, which will act as the "nation's lawyer" and oversee the lawsuits.
Poomtham clarified that the legal action would be strictly a domestic matter under Thai law, not an international one.
"We will not be filing a case with the International Court of Justice because we do not accept its jurisdiction," he stated.
The acting Prime Minister justified the domestic approach, saying it was a necessary and appropriate measure to address attacks on Thai citizens and public property.
He added that a failure to act could open officials up to charges of negligence.
Poomtham warned that the lawsuits would be filed as "cases of temporary detention," meaning that arrest warrants would be served if the individuals named in the cases ever enter Thailand.
When asked by reporters about the possibility of tracking the financial networks of Cambodian politicians in Thailand, including Hun Sen, Poomtham said that the matter would be considered on a case-by-case basis and that it was not an appropriate topic for public discussion.