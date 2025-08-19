Phumtham welcomes proposal to sue Hun Sen, Hun Manet in ICC

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Tuesday that academics may submit a proposal to the government to consider suing Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his father, Hun Sen, in the International Criminal Court (ICC) as war criminals.

Phumtham said that if academics have such a proposal, they may officially submit it to him and he would ask the government’s legal experts to review it.

He was speaking about the National Security Council’s (NSC) resolution to file both criminal and civil lawsuits against Hun Manet and Hun Sen in Thai courts for causing deaths and injuries to Thais, as well as damaging assets, by ordering Cambodian troops to fire at Thai civilians.