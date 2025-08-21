Mithona Phouthong ousted as Koh Kong governor amid Thai-Cambodian mistrust

According to Nation TV, Koh Kong has long symbolised the political influence of the Thai-Koh Kong clan and served as a discreet communication channel between Cambodia and Thailand during times of crisis. That era, however, appears to be over.

During past conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Tea Banh often acted as a backchannel mediator, trusted because of his Thai-Koh Kong heritage, fluency in Thai, and gratitude for Thailand’s past support in helping the Thai-Koh Kong faction resist the Khmer Rouge.

But in the current border dispute, Senate President Hun Sen has embraced hardline nationalism. Mithona’s removal is seen as cutting off a traditional backchannel, with opposition voices claiming it reflects deepening suspicion of Siam—even extending to the Banh family itself.

On August 20, King Norodom Sihamoni signed a royal decree appointing Mithona as Deputy Minister of Women’s Affairs, while Chea Voa was named Koh Kong governor. Just two days earlier, on August 18, Chea had been elevated to deputy governor, making her the second woman to lead the province.

Mithona’s final act as governor was attending the special session of the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC), held on August 16 at Barn Talaepu Resort in Trat’s Khlong Yai district.

Her transfer to a national ministry marks the end of the Phouthong-Phramkesorn family’s succession in Koh Kong’s governorship.