Cambodia lowers 2025 growth forecast to 5% amid border closure and US tariffs

“Cambodia’s economic growth will slow down to 5%, partly due to the impact of land border closure, which has disrupted manufacturing activities, transportation of raw materials, and exports, as well as flows of international tourists,” the report said.

“The implementation of US reciprocal tariffs will hinder growth in key sectors that support Cambodia’s economy, such as garments and non-garment manufacturing products of furniture, tyres, and electronic components to the US market,” it added.