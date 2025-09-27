Thai Army clarifies border situation: Not a public conflict, but repeated Cambodian violations of MOU

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has clarified that the tensions along the Thailand-Cambodia border are not a result of conflict among local residents but arise from neglect and deliberate actions by Cambodia to create recurring problems for political advantage.

This follows comments made on September 26 by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet regarding border demarcation in Sa Kaeo Province, which contained several inaccurate claims contradicting Thailand’s official statements and potentially causing public confusion.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, RTA spokesperson, explained that while some of Hun Manet’s statements are factual, many were selective assertions reflecting Cambodia’s perspective, unfairly implicating Thailand.

Regarding Hun Manet’s claim that “under this MOU, both parties agreed to maintain the status quo until the border demarcation is complete,” the RTA emphasised that Cambodia itself has repeatedly altered the area over the past 20 years by constructing homes and establishing communities. This encroachment extends beyond overlapping claims and areas specified under the MOU, infringing on Thai territory.