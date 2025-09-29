Thai navy chief-designate steps up pressure over casino encroachment

Asked who should be responsible for dismantling the structure if it is confirmed to stand on Thai soil, Pairote said the matter required coordination among multiple agencies, including the Foreign Ministry and other security bodies. He reaffirmed that the Navy was not complacent and would escalate pressure until progress was made.

Responding to speculation that Thai politicians might be linked to the project, the admiral said such matters should be handled by local authorities, adding that the navy’s focus was solely on protecting sovereignty.

On the disputed site itself, he explained that the Thai side sits on steep terrain while the Cambodian side is flat, complicating patrols. If a shared use of the structure could be agreed, conflict might be avoided, but otherwise Thailand would need to increase pressure through other means. He suggested the building could serve as a joint observation post rather than a casino.

Pairote added that surveys had found no new encroachments beyond the 17 sites earlier identified in Chanthaburi and Trat. In some areas, Cambodia halted construction after Thai protests, while in other routes were diverted or filled in. He noted that Cambodian military bases were concentrated mainly around Ban Chamrak.