Thai navy chief-designate steps up pressure over casino encroachment

Admiral Pairote Fuangchan, incoming Commander of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), said on Monday (September 29) that security agencies have been consistently pressing Cambodia over a casino building encroaching into Thai territory at Ban Thasen–Thmor Dar in Trat province.
He stressed the building remains unused and that Thailand would not allow it to be occupied unless the issue is clarified. “We must continue negotiations and intensify pressure, up to demanding its dismantlement if necessary,” he said.
Asked who should be responsible for dismantling the structure if it is confirmed to stand on Thai soil, Pairote said the matter required coordination among multiple agencies, including the Foreign Ministry and other security bodies. He reaffirmed that the Navy was not complacent and would escalate pressure until progress was made.
Responding to speculation that Thai politicians might be linked to the project, the admiral said such matters should be handled by local authorities, adding that the navy’s focus was solely on protecting sovereignty.
On the disputed site itself, he explained that the Thai side sits on steep terrain while the Cambodian side is flat, complicating patrols. If a shared use of the structure could be agreed, conflict might be avoided, but otherwise Thailand would need to increase pressure through other means. He suggested the building could serve as a joint observation post rather than a casino.
Pairote added that surveys had found no new encroachments beyond the 17 sites earlier identified in Chanthaburi and Trat. In some areas, Cambodia halted construction after Thai protests, while in other routes were diverted or filled in. He noted that Cambodian military bases were concentrated mainly around Ban Chamrak.
The admiral stressed the need for joint planning by all armed forces, the First and Second Army Area together with the Chanthaburi–Trat Border Defence Command, to ensure a unified strategy and greater leverage. He said economic and diplomatic measures must also be aligned with military pressure.
On the October 10 deadline for Cambodian villagers to vacate disputed areas in Sa Kaeo’s Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, he said the navy was prepared to support the First Army Area, citing ongoing coordination with border defence units.
“The navy has always worked with intensity, adapting focus to each situation. My role is to ensure effective coordination, strategic planning, and oversight of operations,” he concluded.