Navy dismantles three Cambodian houses encroaching on Trat sovereignty

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiphan, Deputy Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Navy, said that on September 28 the Navy, through the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC), pushed back the opposing side and dismantled three Cambodian houses opposite Ban Nong Ree in Trat’s Mueang district.
The buildings were found to have encroached into Thai territory, causing long-standing anxiety among local communities.
He added that in other areas where encroachment remains, the Navy would make every effort to ensure the opposing side halts actions violating Thai sovereignty as quickly as possible.