Cambodia agrees to dismantle one house and modify trench in Trat dispute area

The Cambodian response also stated that the issues raised by Thailand were long-standing and unresolved, noting that the two governments had already established the JBC to address border discrepancies.

Therefore, Cambodia emphasised that matters without clear resolution should be referred to the JBC for legal resolution in accordance with the laws of both countries.

Furthermore, the letter reiterated the ongoing good relations between local agencies, highlighting their continuous collaboration in addressing issues through peaceful means. This official response has been forwarded to the CTBDC Commander for further review.