Cambodia agrees to dismantle one house and modify trench in Trat dispute area

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2025

Cambodia's Fifth Military Region Border Defence Unit (501) has officially responded to a proposal from Thailand's Trat Marine Task Force, agreeing to demolish one house and modify a trench in the disputed area.

However, Cambodia has rejected the request to demolish two additional homes situated in a rubber plantation, stating that this issue should be addressed by the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC).

The document, dated September 22, was issued in response to a meeting between Cambodia’s Deputy Commander of the Fifth Military Region and the Chief of Thailand’s Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC), which took place on September 19. 

The Cambodian response addressed three key points raised by Thailand:

  • House Demolition (Five Houses Issue): Thailand proposed the removal of two houses located at point 11, coordinates TU (50640-45701). Cambodia agreed to demolish one house but rejected the proposal to remove a second, agreeing only to the partial demolition suggested by Thailand.
     
  • Trench Issue at Border Patrol Station: Thailand proposed filling in a trench at the border patrol station located at point 15, coordinates TU (51601-52015), to restore the area to its original state. Cambodia accepted the request and pledged to undertake technical modifications to the trench according to Thailand’s proposal.
     
  • Two Houses in Rubber Plantation: Thailand proposed the demolition of two houses located in a rubber plantation at point 16, coordinates TU (51745-52744). Cambodia rejected this request, explaining that the homes belonged to civilians. Due to the ongoing ambiguity surrounding the border, Cambodia suggested that this issue be handled by the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) in the future.

The Cambodian response also stated that the issues raised by Thailand were long-standing and unresolved, noting that the two governments had already established the JBC to address border discrepancies.

Therefore, Cambodia emphasised that matters without clear resolution should be referred to the JBC for legal resolution in accordance with the laws of both countries.

Furthermore, the letter reiterated the ongoing good relations between local agencies, highlighting their continuous collaboration in addressing issues through peaceful means. This official response has been forwarded to the CTBDC Commander for further review.

 

