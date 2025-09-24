Eastern Thai-Cambodian border tensions flare as Cambodian leaders travel abroad; checkpoint dispute continues

Tensions along the eastern Thai-Cambodian border, spanning Banteay Meanchey, Pailin, and Pursat provinces, have intensified again after Tea Banh, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party, travelled to China with his family.

Meanwhile, his eldest son, Gen Tea Seiha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, visited the Chinese Minister of Defence in mid-September following a GBC meeting in Koh Kong. Tea Seiha also relocated the GBC meeting from Siem Reap to Koh Kong, a stronghold of the influential Tea family.

During the September 10 GBC meeting, Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit, acting Thai Defence Minister under the Paetongtarn government, suggested that Thailand and Cambodia were preparing to reopen checkpoints. Following criticism, Natthaphon immediately retracted the statement, rejecting the proposal from Tea Seiha.

Political influencers subsequently exposed Natthaphon as a close associate of former Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and ally of Deputy PM Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party.