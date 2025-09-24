Eastern Thai-Cambodian border tensions flare as Cambodian leaders travel abroad; checkpoint dispute continues

Tensions along the eastern Thai-Cambodian border, spanning Banteay Meanchey, Pailin, and Pursat provinces, have intensified again after Tea Banh, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party, travelled to China with his family.
Meanwhile, his eldest son, Gen Tea Seiha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, visited the Chinese Minister of Defence in mid-September following a GBC meeting in Koh Kong. Tea Seiha also relocated the GBC meeting from Siem Reap to Koh Kong, a stronghold of the influential Tea family.
During the September 10 GBC meeting, Gen Natthaphon Narkphanit, acting Thai Defence Minister under the Paetongtarn government, suggested that Thailand and Cambodia were preparing to reopen checkpoints. Following criticism, Natthaphon immediately retracted the statement, rejecting the proposal from Tea Seiha.
Political influencers subsequently exposed Natthaphon as a close associate of former Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and ally of Deputy PM Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party.
Over the past decade, Thai-Cambodian border crises have erupted several times, usually resolved through peace negotiations. Tea Banh has acted as a back-channel diplomat due to his fluency in Thai and family roots in Koh Kong. In his youth, he joined the “Thai Koh Kong faction”, establishing connections with Thai generals Chavalit Yongchaiyudh and Vichit Yathip, who covertly supported Thai forces in Koh Kong.
These networks of influence have been passed down through generations, ultimately connecting with Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, with Tea Banh serving as the Cambodian “messenger.”
In 2009, under the Abhisit government, Thai-Cambodian relations were tense with clashes around Preah Vihear. Prawit frequently communicated with Tea Banh.
In May 2014, shortly after the coup, Tea Banh, as Cambodian Deputy PM and Defence Minister, led Cambodian military officials to meet Prayut.
In 2021, PM Prayut revived negotiations over overlapping maritime zones, assigning Prawit to chair the Joint Technical Committee (JTC), but progress remained limited.
The eastern border is not only about Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo. The most heated issue is a Cambodian casino built beyond Thai territory at Ban Tha Sen, Mueang District, Trat, just 37 km from Trat town.
According to security sources, the natural trade route at Ban Tha Sen borders Thmor Da, Veal Veng District, Pursat Province, Cambodia. Reports indicate that Cambodian tycoon Oknha Try Pheap, backed by Chinese investors, is developing the area into a new city called “Thmor Da City”, with a population of approximately 330,000, including hotels, casinos, residential buildings, petrol stations, and retail outlets.
Try Pheap is the public face, but behind the scenes, General Tea Seiha, son of Tea Banh, exerts significant influence, attracting Thai investors into the casino and development projects. He remains a powerful figure across Siem Reap, Battambang, Pursat, Pailin, and Koh Kong.