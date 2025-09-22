Thai marines inspect casino near Ban Tha Sen–Thmor Dar border, Trat

Capt Jatuporn Songtimthai, commander of the 3rd Marine Ranger control unit, led journalists on a field inspection along the Tha Sen–Thmor Dar road on Sunday (September 21) after reports that a Cambodian-built casino had encroached on Thai sovereign territory in Trat province.

The team visited the Ban Tha Sen trading checkpoint, the Klong Saphan Hin reservoir and the Klong Saphan Hin water treatment plant. Inspectors found the reservoir’s outlet pipes feed local villages only and do not cross the border, and that the electricity lines terminate at the trading checkpoint with no cross-border supply.

The road in question branches from Sukhumvit Route 3 (Trat–Klong Yai) and runs 6.6 km to the Ban Tha Sen checkpoint; 1.9 km was widened to four lanes under a Trat rural roads project (fiscal year 2020) at a cost of 51.74 million baht, completed on January 20, 2021.

The land used for the road is authorised for use within Khao Banthat forest reserve — 28 rai 1 ngan 4.35 sq wa — under an agreement effective May 13, 2020 to May 12, 2050.