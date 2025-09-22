Thai marines inspect casino near Ban Tha Sen–Thmor Dar border, Trat

Capt Jatuporn Songtimthai, commander of the 3rd Marine Ranger control unit, led journalists on a field inspection along the Tha Sen–Thmor Dar road on Sunday (September 21) after reports that a Cambodian-built casino had encroached on Thai sovereign territory in Trat province.
The team visited the Ban Tha Sen trading checkpoint, the Klong Saphan Hin reservoir and the Klong Saphan Hin water treatment plant. Inspectors found the reservoir’s outlet pipes feed local villages only and do not cross the border, and that the electricity lines terminate at the trading checkpoint with no cross-border supply.
The road in question branches from Sukhumvit Route 3 (Trat–Klong Yai) and runs 6.6 km to the Ban Tha Sen checkpoint; 1.9 km was widened to four lanes under a Trat rural roads project (fiscal year 2020) at a cost of 51.74 million baht, completed on January 20, 2021.
The land used for the road is authorised for use within Khao Banthat forest reserve — 28 rai 1 ngan 4.35 sq wa — under an agreement effective May 13, 2020 to May 12, 2050.
The casino building, identified as Thmor Dar Diamond International Hotel, shows signs of neglect: the encroaching section appears old and abandoned, with no recent construction. Adjacent buildings appear occupied — freshly painted and fitted with air-conditioning on every floor.
There are reports that Bun Rany, wife of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, has launched a new development called Thmor Dar City, with plans for 10,000 luxury condominiums, a casino and a five-star hotel near the Ban Chamrak border in Trat province.
However, the project faces problems over encroachment into Thai territory, one of 17 disputed sites currently under review by the Royal Thai Navy.
Jatuporn said the four-lane upgrade was originally intended only to access the reservoir, and that construction linked to cross-border freight was approved under a 2016 cabinet resolution.
A 2020 joint border survey with Cambodia discovered the encroachment and construction was ordered halted. He stressed the encroachment affects only part of the casino building, not the entire complex.
The casino is reportedly owned by Chinese investors, with the entire site leased to Chinese operators. Neither Thais nor Cambodians are known to use the venue, and the building appears abandoned, with no signs of occupation.
The water pipes visible at the site draw from the Klong Saphan Hin reservoir, which supplies agricultural use in Trat province. The water is treated at a production plant before being distributed to local communities. Electricity, officials confirmed, is not supplied across the border.
Jatuporn urged calm and public trust in the military’s response. He said complaints have been lodged since 2020 and that forces are working round the clock, with frequent reporting at daily, weekly, fortnightly and monthly intervals.
“We will not cede one inch of Thai sovereign land,” he said. He added that any decision on demolition or other action must follow higher-level orders and legal procedures; forces are prepared to act if authorised.