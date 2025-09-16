Thai Navy protests Cambodian encroachment in Trat, demands removal and construction halt

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) on Monday clarified reports of Cambodian encroachment in three areas of Trat Province. According to the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC), the areas in question are based on a 1:50,000 scale territorial claim:
CTBDC has formally filed protests regarding all three areas. Meanwhile, the second meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) in Pailin Province, Cambodia, has already discussed the issue with Cambodia’s 5th Army Region. Agreements include:
CTBDC emphasised its unwavering commitment to safeguarding Thailand’s sovereignty, insisting that not a single inch of national territory will be compromised.