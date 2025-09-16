Thai Navy protests Cambodian encroachment in Trat, demands removal and construction halt

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2025

Thai Navy protests Cambodian encroachment in Trat, demanding troops withdraw and construction halt. CTBDC vows to protect national sovereignty.

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) on Monday clarified reports of Cambodian encroachment in three areas of Trat Province. According to the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC), the areas in question are based on a 1:50,000 scale territorial claim:

  • Point 1: Cambodia’s 825th Border Patrol Unit has buildings encroaching about 15 metres into Thai-claimed territory.
  • Point 2: A trench in a rubber plantation overlaps approximately 125 metres into Thai-claimed land.
  • Point 3: Cambodia’s Border Defence Company 1 of Battalion 501 has a trench encroaching about 30 metres into Thai-claimed territory.

CTBDC has formally filed protests regarding all three areas. Meanwhile, the second meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) in Pailin Province, Cambodia, has already discussed the issue with Cambodia’s 5th Army Region. Agreements include:

  1. Cambodian personnel in the disputed areas must withdraw.
  2. No further construction or excavation is permitted. CTBDC will closely monitor compliance.

CTBDC emphasised its unwavering commitment to safeguarding Thailand’s sovereignty, insisting that not a single inch of national territory will be compromised.

