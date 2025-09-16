Thai Navy protests Cambodian encroachment in Trat, demands removal and construction halt

CTBDC has formally filed protests regarding all three areas. Meanwhile, the second meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) in Pailin Province, Cambodia, has already discussed the issue with Cambodia’s 5th Army Region. Agreements include:

Cambodian personnel in the disputed areas must withdraw. No further construction or excavation is permitted. CTBDC will closely monitor compliance.

CTBDC emphasised its unwavering commitment to safeguarding Thailand’s sovereignty, insisting that not a single inch of national territory will be compromised.