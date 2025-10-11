Lighted boat festivals glow across Laos, with Luang Prabang shining brightest

Each province hosted its own ceremony to pay respect to the river spirits, express gratitude for nature’s blessings, and wish for peace and prosperity in the coming year.
Among these vibrant celebrations, Luang Prabang stood out as the highlight. The World Heritage town came alive with light and colour as residents gathered in Pahuak village for the province’s most spectacular ceremony.
Seventeen beautifully crafted boats, representing local communities, schools, and businesses, joined the competition this year, each decorated with lights and intricate designs.
One of the boats represented the Luang Prabang Department of Culture and Tourism. The department shared in the event to promote tourism and mark the 30th anniversary of Luang Prabang’s old town being designated a World Heritage Site, with the boat’s construction financed by Le Sen hotel and tour operator.
Luang Prabang Provincial Party Committee member and President of the Lighted Boat Festival, Mr Sannan Sonthani, said the festival not only preserves the cultural identity of Luang Prabang but also reflects people’s deep spiritual connection with nature and the Mekong River.
The illuminated boats were paraded along Sisavangvong Road before reaching the pier at Vat Xiengthong temple, where they were carefully lowered into the Mekong River, their glowing reflections creating a breathtaking spectacle against the night sky.
During the evening, houses throughout the town were beautifully decorated with lanterns and candlelight, adding to the serene and festive atmosphere of the World Heritage Site.
As a UNESCO World Heritage city since 1995, Luang Prabang is celebrated for its unique blend of traditional Lao architecture and French colonial heritage, set against the tranquil backdrop of mountains and rivers.
The annual Lighted Boat Festival adds to the town’s charm, drawing crowds of people to witness this dazzling display of devotion and artistry.
This year’s festival once again reaffirmed Luang Prabang’s reputation as a living museum and one of the most enchanting destinations in Laos, where ancient traditions continue to shine brightly in the modern age.
