Lighted boat festivals glow across Laos, with Luang Prabang shining brightest

Each province hosted its own ceremony to pay respect to the river spirits, express gratitude for nature’s blessings, and wish for peace and prosperity in the coming year.

Among these vibrant celebrations, Luang Prabang stood out as the highlight. The World Heritage town came alive with light and colour as residents gathered in Pahuak village for the province’s most spectacular ceremony.

Seventeen beautifully crafted boats, representing local communities, schools, and businesses, joined the competition this year, each decorated with lights and intricate designs.

One of the boats represented the Luang Prabang Department of Culture and Tourism. The department shared in the event to promote tourism and mark the 30th anniversary of Luang Prabang’s old town being designated a World Heritage Site, with the boat’s construction financed by Le Sen hotel and tour operator.