Thai Foreign Minister Pleads for 'Conducive Atmosphere' in Cambodia Talks Amid 'Ghost Sound' Row

Thailand’s Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, has appealed for calm and a “conducive atmosphere” as bilateral negotiations with Cambodia progress, even as he admitted concerns over four critical issues facing the relationship.
Speaking to reporters at Parliament on Tuesday, the Minister confirmed that dialogue with Cambodia on various border and bilateral matters is currently "going well."
However, he warned against creating unnecessary friction, specifically addressing a recent controversial incident involving the alleged screening of films and playing of “eerie sounds” near the border in Sa Kaeo province.
When pressed about reports that Cambodia might take the “ghost sound” issue—which occurred in the Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew areas—to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Sihasak stated he was not overly concerned with that specific threat.
Instead, his anxiety lay with four key issues identified by the Prime Minister as crucial for moving the relationship with Phnom Penh forward.
He did not specify what these issues were but confirmed they would be the focus of upcoming talks.
“We need to identify what will create an atmosphere for negotiations to progress well,” Sihasak said.
While stressing that Thailand "must remain committed to protecting our sovereignty," he urged all parties not to complicate the talks with new, disruptive issues.
When questioned about concerns raised by academics regarding the "eerie sounds" incident potentially violating human rights obligations, the Minister stated, "We must look into it. If anything contradicts human rights obligations, we will review it again.”
The Minister confirmed he is scheduled to travel to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 17 for further consultation.
The visit is part of ongoing efforts to resolve border issues with Cambodia, and Sihasak noted that Malaysia’s representatives have so far focused on the "main issues at hand," without pressing him on the domestic sound incident.
The Foreign Minister also addressed the separate, long-running dispute over Ta Muen Thom and Ta Krabey temples in Surin province.
He stated that the issue of Cambodia potentially bringing this case to the ICJ has not yet been discussed, with Thailand prioritising bilateral meetings for now.
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Gen Natthapol Nakpanich refused to comment on whether the military had sanctioned the controversial playing of the music near the Sa Kaeo border, which has drawn public criticism.
He instead referred journalists to the Commander of the 1st Army Area.
On the wider strategic question of whether Thailand could be disadvantaged by Cambodia potentially filing a complaint and involving an International Observation Team (IOT), General Natthapol cryptically stated, "I will answer later."