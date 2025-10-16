Cambodia boasts nearly 3,500 online scam arrests in four months

In a statement released on Wednesday, October 15, the Cambodian Task Force Against Online Scams said authorities had detained 3,455 individuals since operations began on June 27. Raids targeted 92 sites across 18 cities and provinces out of the country’s total 25.

The arrested suspects include nationals from 20 countries, such as China (including Taiwan), Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, South Korea, Pakistan, Nepal, Malaysia, Japan, Myanmar, the Philippines, Laos, Cameroon, Nigeria, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Mongolia, and Russia.

Dozens of alleged ringleaders have already been sent to court for prosecution, while most of the remaining foreign suspects are being deported to their home countries.

The crackdown is part of Cambodia’s effort to repair its image after being labeled a “global hub for online scams.” The latest push follows the death of a South Korean student who was reportedly lured to Cambodia by a scam gang and later tortured to death, prompting strong diplomatic pressure from Seoul for stricter enforcement.