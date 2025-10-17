South Korea to raise Cambodia scam crisis at ASEAN Summit

South Korea plans to make the growing issue of online scams in Cambodia a key agenda item at the upcoming ASEAN Summit later this month, in a bid to rally regional cooperation to combat transnational crime.

According to National Security Office Director Wi Sung-lac, the administration of President Lee Jae Myung is considering bringing the matter to the ASEAN Summit, which will be held in Malaysia at the end of October.

“The ASEAN Summit will serve as an opportunity to establish a cooperative framework, including joint investigations with law enforcement agencies of ASEAN member states,” Wi said. He added that Seoul is reviewing the possibility of including a multilateral collaboration plan to tackle organised crime in Cambodia as part of the official agenda.