Korean media expose abandoned scam compound in Cambodia — suspected flight to neighbouring countries with victims

A major scam compound in Cambodia has been found abandoned, sparking suspicions that the operators have fled to neighbouring countries — Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam — along with the victims. Cambodian police claimed they were unable to capture the suspects in time, while experts have urged the authorities to act swiftly to rescue victims, warning that the “golden window” for intervention may last only this week.

A recent visit to the scam centre revealed an eerily deserted place. Reporters described entering rooms filled with the lingering smell of cigarettes. Each small room contained two or three bunk beds, with clothes and towels scattered across dusty floors — clear signs that those who lived there had fled in haste.

The site, known as the Taizi compound in Takeo Province, around 40 kilometres south of Phnom Penh, had been managed by Prince Group — a company recently sanctioned by the United States and the United Kingdom for large-scale fraud and human trafficking. Once known as “Yuanqu”, one of Cambodia’s largest scam hubs, the centre now stands empty.