China’s double crisis: Shanghai is sinking as sea levels reach their highest in 4,000 years

Global sea levels are rising faster than at any time in the past 4,000 years, while Shanghai is simultaneously sinking — a combination that could endanger China’s financial hub and the world’s supply chains, according to a new international study published in Nature.



China’s twofold threat

The study, conducted by researchers from the United Kingdom, China, and the United States, found that China faces a dual threat from rising seas and land subsidence. Many of the country’s major economic centres — including Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong — lie in low-lying river deltas, areas ideal for development but highly vulnerable to flooding.

These cities are built on thick, soft sediment and are therefore prone to natural subsidence, which is further accelerated by human activities such as groundwater extraction.



Fastest sea level rise in millennia

The researchers concluded that the average global sea level rise since 1900 has been greater than in any previous century for at least 4,000 years, with an average increase of 1.5 millimetres per year. The main causes are thermal expansion from warming oceans and melting ice sheets and glaciers.

“Our analysis shows that around 94% of modern city subsidence is caused by human activity, with local subsidence rates often exceeding the global sea level rise,” the scientists said.