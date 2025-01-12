Seaside villages in Surat Thani hit by rising sea and giant waves

At least three seaside villages in Surat Thani were flooded on Sunday morning following heavy rain and a rising sea tide accompanied by three-to-four-metre-high waves.

The seaside areas in Don Sak, Kanchanadit, and Tha Chana districts of Surat Thani were hit by heavy rain around 9:30 am.

Local villagers reported strong sea winds that caused waves as high as three to four metres to crash onto the shore, resulting in flooding.

Ban Pod village in Tambon Chonlakram, Don Sak, was flooded after its coastline was battered by giant waves.

In Moo 6 village, Tambon Plaileam, Kanchanadit, many houses were inundated due to the rising sea.