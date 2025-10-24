U.S. e-waste wreaks havoc on Southeast Asia’s environment, report finds

A new report by the Basel Action Network (BAN) has revealed that millions of tons of electronic waste (e-waste) from the United States are being shipped abroad, mostly to developing countries in Southeast Asia. These countries are not prepared to manage such hazardous waste safely, causing significant risks to both the environment and public health.

The investigation, which spanned two years, uncovered that at least 10 US companies were involved in sending used electronics to Asia and the Middle East. Although the e-waste trade is lucrative for the electronics recycling industry, these discarded devices are often processed in dangerous, unregulated conditions in Southeast Asia.

E-waste includes discarded devices such as phones and computers, containing both valuable materials and toxic metals like lead, cadmium, and mercury. With shorter product lifespans and frequent upgrades, the global volume of e-waste is growing five times faster than formal recycling rates.

In 2022, the world produced a record 62 million tons of e-waste, and it is expected to reach 82 million tons by 2030, according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and UNITAR.