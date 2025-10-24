Thailand Chairs Push to Finalise $2 Trillion ASEAN Digital Economy Pact

Thailand, chair of DEFA talks, demands resolution of outstanding issues by Q1 2026 to ensure the landmark digital framework is signed by next year.

The Thai Ministry of Commerce has set a firm deadline to conclude negotiations on the landmark ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), an accord expected to propel the region's digital market value to $2 trillion by 2030.

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun attended the second special meeting of the ASEAN Economic Community Council on DEFA in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday, during the 47th ASEAN Summit.

The Minister's goal is to drive the government's "Quick Big Win" policy by urgently upgrading the digital environment to be more business-friendly.



As the current chair of the negotiating committee, Thailand is playing a pivotal role in driving the agreement towards a concrete conclusion.

Minister Suphajee urged the meeting to swiftly decide on all remaining policy-level issues and set a rigid timeline to complete negotiations by the first quarter of next year.

This acceleration is necessary to allow for the formal signing of the agreement in 2026 in the Philippines.



