Manila Must Capitalise on Kuala Lumpur’s Diplomatic Gains

Analysts stress vital continuity on South China Sea, Myanmar crisis, and ambitious economic initiatives as Manila takes over the rotational chairmanship.

As the Philippines formally assumes the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), analysts are cautioning that continuity and sustained momentum will be paramount to securing the region’s peace and prosperity.

Experts are calling on Manila to build upon the strategic and diplomatic breakthroughs initiated during Malaysia’s recent tenure, particularly regarding contentious geopolitical issues and ambitious economic reform plans.

Faiz Abdullah, chairman of Malaysia’s Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS), highlighted the imperative of preventing the recent diplomatic successes from fading.

He specifically pointed to the first-ever ASEAN–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)–China trilateral summit, which he argued had the potential to redefine regional cooperation and development, provided its progress is maintained.

“You have a combination of dynamic forces at play. ASEAN and the GCC are already formidable, and with China in the picture, there’s a lot more depth,” Faiz said on ISIS Malaysia’s Asean Moment podcast.

He added that China’s technological advancements and financial infrastructure complement the GCC’s deep resources.

Veteran diplomat Ilango Karuppannan, Malaysia’s former ambassador to Singapore, told FMT that the Philippines must capitalise on Malaysia’s progress in tackling the complex issues of the South China Sea and the Myanmar crisis.