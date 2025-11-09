Thai Military Withdraws Artillery from Cambodian Border under ASEAN Observation

Four SR4 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems were transported from forward positions in Sisaket and Surin to a maintenance base in Nakhon Ratchasima, verifying a commitment to border security cooperation.

The Thai military has successfully withdrawn long-range artillery assets from its border with Cambodia under the scrutiny of the ASEAN Observer Team – Thailand (AOT-TH), confirming a commitment to bilateral security agreements.

The operation, which took place on November 8, 2025, saw the repositioning of four SR4 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) from the 2nd Army Area, in line with the established framework for border security cooperation between Bangkok and Phnom Penh.

