Anutin halts Thai-Cambodian peace declaration after Thai troops hit landmine again

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday (November 10) ordered an immediate suspension of the Thai–Cambodian peace declaration following a landmine blast that injured Thai soldiers in Si Sa Ket, declaring his full support for the military’s stance.

Speaking at the Royal Thai Police headquarters, Anutin said he had been informed of the incident in the Second Army Area and had instructed the Defence and Foreign ministries to act strictly in line with Thailand’s national interests.

“What we have been pursuing must now be put on hold until clarity is restored,” he said.

Anutin emphasised that the incident demonstrated ongoing hostility against Thailand’s security and sovereignty. “This clearly shows that the animosity towards our nation’s security has not diminished. Since that is the case, all further actions must be suspended,” he said, adding that the military and Defence Ministry would later explain the situation to the media.