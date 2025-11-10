Anutin halts Thai-Cambodian peace declaration after Thai troops hit landmine again

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday (November 10) ordered an immediate suspension of the Thai–Cambodian peace declaration following a landmine blast that injured Thai soldiers in Si Sa Ket, declaring his full support for the military’s stance.
Speaking at the Royal Thai Police headquarters, Anutin said he had been informed of the incident in the Second Army Area and had instructed the Defence and Foreign ministries to act strictly in line with Thailand’s national interests.
“What we have been pursuing must now be put on hold until clarity is restored,” he said.
Anutin emphasised that the incident demonstrated ongoing hostility against Thailand’s security and sovereignty. “This clearly shows that the animosity towards our nation’s security has not diminished. Since that is the case, all further actions must be suspended,” he said, adding that the military and Defence Ministry would later explain the situation to the media.
“I’ve already told them to proceed as they see fit, I stand with them and support every step,” he added.
Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the incident was unacceptable to the Thai government, noting that the prime minister had endorsed the military’s decision and all activities under the Joint Declaration, which had been in effect for just over a week, must be suspended for the time being.
“As a result, the scheduled release of Cambodian prisoners of war on November 12 will also be suspended,” Siripong said. “The public should be assured that the government will not yield or compromise. We have no vested interests with Cambodia. Our sole objective is to restore normalcy along the border as soon as possible.”
He said the government viewed the incident as a setback to efforts aimed at reducing tensions. “Given that the animosity has not decreased, all operations carried out over the past week must be paused until this matter is resolved,” he added.
When asked if the suspension of the Joint Declaration would be indefinite, Siripong said no timeline had been set. “We can’t say it’s indefinite, discussions will be needed. For now, everything must stop until the landmine incident is fully addressed,” he said.
Asked whether Cambodia had violated the peace agreement or acted “outside the framework,” the spokesman replied, “This incident is part of that concern. The rest should be clarified by security agencies. But this is the government’s official stance.”
Siripong added that Thailand would notify international observers through normal diplomatic mechanisms as part of its formal protest process.