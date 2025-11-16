Anwar Insists Border Demining Unrelated to US Trade Talks Amid Suspension Crisis

The Malaysian PM reaffirms commitment to the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord, stressing that humanitarian demining must be progressed separately from US-Thai trade cooperation.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim used social media on Sunday morning to publicly clarify his government’s position on the increasingly tense border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, insisting that efforts to clear landmines must not be linked to international trade negotiations.

At approximately 12:45 PM Thailand time (5:45 AM GMT), Anwar, who is the current ASEAN Chairman, posted a statement reiterating his facilitating role in the recent peace process:

"During my conversation with President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, we reaffirmed our commitment to ensuring the full and effective implementation of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord. We also concurred that meaningful progress must be made on the issue of demining, without involving any form of trade cooperation."

ANWAR IBRAHIM