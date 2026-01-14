Google Chooses Vietnam for High-End Smartphone Production

Vietnam is emerging as a new hub in the global tech industry, as Google has chosen the country to develop and manufacture its high-end smartphones starting this year. This shift reflects Vietnam’s growing capabilities to support the development of new product lines, a task that was once exclusively handled in China.

According to a report from Nikkei Asia, Google will begin developing and manufacturing Pixel, Pixel Pro, and Pixel Fold models in Vietnam, a move similar to Apple's strategy in India. The development process will start from scratch, including the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase, which involves designing, testing, and adjusting production methods to ensure that the new devices can be manufactured to meet the specified design requirements. This phase is crucial in launching new electronics.

The NPI process is considered a significant milestone for suppliers, as it signifies that they have the capacity to handle new products for major companies like Google or Apple.