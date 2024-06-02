Thai CIB helps FBI freeze assets of largest cybercrime operation

On Saturday, CIB commissioner Pol Lt-Gen Jirapop Puridej assigned Crime Suppression Division deputy commander Pol Colonel Boonlua Phadungthing to cooperate with Mike Chai, an FBI officer attached to the US embassy in Thailand, to search a house and three condominiums in Pattaya.

They searched for assets bought by Yun He, a Chinese founder and administrator of the notorious 911 S5 cybercrime network to launder money he had allegedly earned from his network.

The FBI sought help from the CIB after learning that Yun He had opened three firms to launder money for the cybercrime network in Thailand.