Monkey business: Lopburi launches macaque roundup operation

A new round of capturing long-tailed macaques in Muang Lopburi’s old town kicked off on Wednesday in a bid to reduce the monkey population, which has become a nuisance to residents.

The operation conducted by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Muang Lopburi Municipality will run until June 15 and aims to capture between 800 to 1,000 of the primates.

The project has already proved to be successful, with as many as 127 monkeys being trapped during the rehearsal on Tuesday evening when 1.8-by-15-metre cages were placed near the Manorah Market and the Chayowanit building.