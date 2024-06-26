NACC ‘needs more time’ to probe Surachate’s complaint against Srettha

NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said the NACC had earlier summoned the secretary to the Police Commission to hear his explanation about the case but it needed more information.

Niwatchai was referring to a complaint by Surachate filed against Srettha in April, accusing him of committing malfeasance when he was appointed police commissioner-general last year.

Surachate filed the complaint in April this year after he was fired from police service for alleged money laundering for an online gambling network.

Last year, Surachate was seen as the most senior deputy police chief in line for promotion to the post of police commissioner-general but Srettha nominated Pol General Torsak Sukvimol, who was ranked fourth in seniority, to the Police Commission for endorsement as the new National Police chief.