Srettha sees soft power as tool to lift Thailand out of middle-income rut

He made the remarks during a special speech at the "THACCA Splash Soft Power Forum 2024" opening ceremony at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The event is being held from Friday to Sunday.

Citing his strong belief that equal business opportunities exist for all, he said that it was the government's mission to reach out to the unskilled workforce and groom them to become the talent group, beginning with what they already have: soft power.

"While the government recognises the urgent need to upgrade our workforce with digital skills, not everyone is prepared or has the aptitude for those skills. However, soft power is already ingrained in Thai culture and lifestyle. As a result, everyone can find a way to use soft power to their advantage," he said, adding that it was the government's mission to enable each individual or family to reach their full potential.

Categorising these soft power industries into 11 categories – book, fashion, film drama and series, festival, food, design, travel, game, music, arts, and sports – Srettha pointed out that they would help the government achieve its goal of inclusively improving people's well-being by creating more jobs and revenue.

To support the move, he revealed that the government had planned a number of projects to assist all Thais in identifying and developing their strengths. These projects extend from upstream to downstream.

They include the “One Family, One Soft Power” project to groom talent, one-stop service to support the growth of each soft power business, such as marketing, data analytics, regulations, and branding, and solution facilitators for those ready to expand their soft power overseas.