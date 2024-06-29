China’s growing love of durians turns Thai farmers into millionaires

Life was different for Kanjana and Apichet 29 years ago. At that time, Apichet was just a factory technician, and Kanjana was a fruit seller. However, as more orders for durians came from China and the fruit's profit potential became clear, Apichet quit his job, and the married couple took a risky plunge into the business—focusing solely on durian production. The risk proved to be a boon, as the couple now runs one of Thailand's biggest durian packaging companies.

"I never thought I would get to this level. Earlier, when we did wholesale, we got anywhere between 100 to 5,000 baht a day (about 2.70 to 136 US dollars). When we moved to a bigger market, we were making up to 100,000 baht (about 2,700 US dollars). Now, having created our own export business, we are earning not just millions but hundreds of millions of Baht," said Apichet Chitfour, now the co-owner of Rachadurian Company Ltd.

During the pandemic, the couple was surprised at the increasing demand for durians from China. Their company exported durians worth over 2.7 million US dollars in one year.

Kanjana and Apichet have built relationships with farmers all over the country, ensuring they can export seasonal fruit all year round.

They froze premium-grade durians for export to counter the fruit's short shelf life. Ripe Grade A durians are blast-frozen at minus 40 degrees Celsius for 12 hours before shipment.