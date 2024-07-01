30 shops damaged in fire near Ramkhamhaeng Airport Link station

The Ramkhamhaeng station of the Airport Rail Link was temporarily closed on Monday morning after a roadside shophouse some 4 metres away caught fire.

Though the fire damaged some 30 shops, nobody was injured. Firefighters, backed by some 10 fire engines, rushed to the scene and had the blaze under control in half an hour. The fire had broken out in a 3-storey shophouse on Ramkhamhaeng Road’s Nasa Street at about 4.30am.

The shophouse was just 4m away from the Ramkhamhaeng station’s escalator. Nipaporn Phuwong, 25, a staff of a 24-hour convenience store nearby smelled fumes at around 4.30am and after checking inside her shop, she stepped out to find smoke billowing from the ground floor of the shophouse nearby.