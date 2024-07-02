Navy prepares Royal Barges for majestic procession honouring the King

Every year, simultaneous ceremonies are held at two locations – the National Royal Barge Museum in Bangkok Noi and the Tha Wasukri Pier – to seek blessings from “Mae Yanang”, the guardian spirit for boats.

At the museum eight barges were blessed, including the iconic Suphannahonse, the Narai Song Suban made for King Rama IX and the Anantanakkharat.

Meanwhile, Navy commander-in-chief Admiral Adung Phan-aim promised to ensure the Royal Barge Process runs smoothly, successfully and is an event to remember.

His announcement came after the Palace said His Majesty the King’s 6th cycle birthday (72) on July 28 will be marked with a Royal Kathin ceremony on October 27.

This procession will be the first of its kind under the auspices of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn. On the day of the procession, Their Majesties the King and Queen will take a barge to Wat Arun to attend a robe offering ceremony.

Meanwhile, Admiral Adung said all 2,200 oarsmen are getting ready to manoeuvre the fleet of 52 barges, which will be taken out on practice runs once a week from August 1.

Two dress rehearsals will be held on October 15 and 22, when the barges will gracefully float down the Chao Phraya in a 1.2-kilometre-long and 90-metre-wide formation.

“The Royal Thai Navy, the Fine Arts Department and the Royal Household Bureau will do their best to make this a memorable occasion. I will do my best for His Majesty and the people of Thailand,” he said, adding that he regrets that his retirement will be coming up before October. “But I will do my best to ensure the procession is perfect.”

In addition to commemorating His Majesty’s 6th cycle birthday, the RTN will hold a light and sound show from July 27 to 29 at the Ratchaworadit Pier on Maharaj Road. The event will be held from 3-6pm.