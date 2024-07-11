Fishing boats, crew return to Thailand after capture in Malaysia

Four Thai fishing boats with 19 crew members who were detained in Malaysia early this month have returned to Thailand thanks to successful negotiations.

Bancha Sukkaew, director-general of the Fisheries Department, announced that the fishing boats and their crew had docked at the Songkhla Fishing Pier 2 at 8am on Thursday.

The four fishing boats are Sup Rung Charoenchai 31, Luk Jiab 89, Lor Thaweesup 29 and Veera Pramong 999.

The vessels were sailing along the Andaman coast towards the Gulf of Thailand on the other side of Thailand, and on July 3, they entered Malaysian waters to make their way to Songkhla province.