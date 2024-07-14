Police rule out kidnapping for ransom of missing Chinese woman

Pol Maj Gen Noppasilp Poonsawat, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said police were awaiting DNA test results to confirm whether the body belonged to the missing Yan Ruimin, 39.

Earlier Yan’s friend filed a complaint with the Bang Rak police station that she disappeared after the last contact by phone was made on June 30. The friend said Yan told her she would travel to Phuket on July 2 but she could not contact her since the last call.

Noppasilp said that earlier police suspected that the woman might be a victim of kidnapping for ransom because of a misunderstanding by the friend.