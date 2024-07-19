Killer of Chinese social media influencer arrested in Hong Kong

The killer of the Chinese social media influencer has been apprehended in Hong Kong on an arrest warrant issued by the Thai authorities. The extradition process is now underway.

The arrest follows yesterday’s reports that significant progress had been made in the case of 38-year-old Yan Ruimin, a Chinese female social media influencer who went missing while in Thailand.

The investigative team traced the suspect, Ma Qingyan, a Chinese man believed to have known the victim, through CCTV footage. He was seen entering a grassy area where the woman’s body was later found in Bang Phra, Chachoengsao Province. The Southern Bangkok Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Ma Qingyan on charges of murder and hiding, moving, or destroying a corpse to conceal the death or the cause of death.

Pol Maj Gen Nopasin Poolsawat, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, revealed that through coordination with Interpol, Ma Qingyan had been apprehended by the Hong Kong authorities.