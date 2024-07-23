Govt’s purchase of alien blackchin tilapia to kick off August 1

The government will start buying invasive fish species blackchin tilapia at 15 baht per kilogram starting next month at 49 buying stations in 14 provinces, the Agriculture and Cooperatives ministry said on Monday.

The budget will come from the Rubber Replanting Aid Fund, and the fish will be turned into bio-extract to use as fertiliser on some 200,000 rai of rubber plantations belonging to farmers who are members of the fund, minister Thammanat Prompow said.

The move is expected to encourage the catching of the invasive species with the help of local fishermen and the general public, he added.

Originally found in Africa, blackchin tilapia breed rapidly and prey on small fish and fish eggs, causing damage to fish farmers, as well as having knock-on effects on other industries. The fish can live in fresh, sea, and brackish waters.

Thammanat said the 49 buying stations will be located at fish markets registered with the Fisheries Department in 14 provinces where high numbers of invasive fish have been reported. They are: Chanthaburi, Rayong, Chachoengsao, Samut Prakan, Bangkok, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.