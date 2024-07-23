Govt’s purchase of alien blackchin tilapia to kick off August 1

The government will start buying invasive fish species blackchin tilapia at 15 baht per kilogram starting next month at 49 buying stations in 14 provinces, the Agriculture and Cooperatives ministry said on Monday.
The budget will come from the Rubber Replanting Aid Fund, and the fish will be turned into bio-extract to use as fertiliser on some 200,000 rai of rubber plantations belonging to farmers who are members of the fund, minister Thammanat Prompow said.
The move is expected to encourage the catching of the invasive species with the help of local fishermen and the general public, he added.
Originally found in Africa, blackchin tilapia breed rapidly and prey on small fish and fish eggs, causing damage to fish farmers, as well as having knock-on effects on other industries. The fish can live in fresh, sea, and brackish waters.
Thammanat said the 49 buying stations will be located at fish markets registered with the Fisheries Department in 14 provinces where high numbers of invasive fish have been reported. They are: Chanthaburi, Rayong, Chachoengsao, Samut Prakan, Bangkok, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
On Monday, Thammanat visited a bio-extract manufacturing facility in Samut Sakhon and discussed the issue with representatives of local fish farmers. The province southwest of Bangkok has reported over 500 tonnes of blackchin tilapia being caught in local rivers and from the ponds of fish and shrimp farmers.
The minister promised that five buying stations will be established in the province so people can conveniently sell the caught fish to make fertiliser.
Thammanat warned that the government will not buy blackchin tilapia bred by people, adding that breeders of alien species will face prosecution under the 2015 Fisheries Act, facing up to a year in prison or a fine of up to 1 million baht, or both.
Releasing the fish into fishing areas carries a penalty of up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 2 million baht, or both.
Buying the fish to make fertiliser is part of the government’s 5-point plan to tackle the invasive fish problem. They are:
1. Eliminating the alien fish in all Thai waters
2. Continually releasing hunter fish to prevent the spread of alien fish
3. Utilising caught alien fish for beneficial purposes
4. Monitoring the spread of alien fish in buffer zones and border areas
5. Building knowledge, awareness, and participation in the eradication of alien fish