Blackchin tilapia roe cannot live without water for 2 months: Bancha

The Fisheries Department chief on Wednesday dismissed widely-shared reports among social networkers that blackchin tilapia roe can survive and hatch even after being dried for two months.

A report on a Samut Songkhram prawn farmer recently went viral, in which he was quoted as saying that even though he dried his pond for two months to kill off the alien fish, newly hatched blackchin tilapia showed up shortly after he refilled it. Hence, he concluded, the roe of this alien fish can survive two months without water and can hatch as soon as they get wet.

Bancha Sukkaew, director-general of the Fisheries Department, however, dismissed the theory and suggested that the young fish would have come in with the water when the farmer was filling his pond.