DITP and RX Tradex continue upgrading Thai logistics

The exhibition will feature over 150 exhibitors showcasing products and services by more than 415 brands from 25 countries with a full range of logistics innovations, technologies, and services, educational activities, and academic seminars. The event is expected to attract about 9,000 visitors.
Natiya Suchinda, Deputy Director General of the DITP, said, "Thailand's logistics industry grew well in 2023. The Thai Intralogistics Association (TIA) has forecasted that the industry will expand by 15%, in line with Thailand's and the world's economic recovery. Currently, there are also 35,593 logistics companies in Thailand (Source: Department of Business Development, June 2024).
As of May 2024, foreign investments in the industry totalled 5.808 billion baht, accounting for 16.36% of investments in Thailand's logistics with China being the largest investor. The World Bank's 2023 International Logistics Performance Index (LPI) reported that Thailand is ranked 34th out of 139 countries and 3rd in ASEAN after Singapore and Malaysia."
Chaichan Chareonsuk, Chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC), stated, "Exporters are facing both domestic and international challenges including labour shortage and rising operational costs. The challenges also include such trade measures as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the EU Deforestation-free Regulations (EUDR) which seek to curb the production and consumption of products that cause deforestation or forest degradation within the European Union. Soon, other key trade partners of Thailand will also introduce similar measures if not already.
To Thai entrepreneurs eyeing those markets, such a situation provides both threats and opportunities. The entrepreneurs are required to adapt and come up with responsive plans and implementation. Opportunities will come to those who can adapt, from their selection of raw materials, production process improvement, packaging choices, transport means, and suppliers who share the same goals.
Logistics service providers are exporters' key partners; therefore, it is imperative that exporters choose partners who truly understand their business needs, support their plans, recommend development alternatives, and help solve problems. The right partners have crucial importance and hold keys to sustainability in international trade".
Chalermsak Karnchanawarin, President of the Thai International Freight Forwarders Association (TIFFA), discussed the future of the logistics industry, "Digitalization will enable service providers to manage the entire supply chain more efficiently with instant, accurate information for quick decision-making. The technology can assist them in catering to customers' needs in a timely manner at a better cost.
Various technologies are playing and will play vital roles in logistics services, including warehousing & material-handling robots, AI-powered monitoring solutions that can detect deliverymen's driving behaviours, delivery-route-planning software, and blockchain that not only enables the collection of massive product information across various categories but also connect it to all stakeholders in the supply chain. Technological development requires committed cooperation from both public and private sectors so that we can enhance our competitiveness in the global markets."
Recognizing that logistics is a key driver of Thailand's national development goals, the DITP has, once again, partnered with RX Tradex in organizing TILOG – LOGISTIX 2024.
Natiya revealed that "This year, the exhibition will be organized under the theme of 'Connecting the Logistics Future' and will demonstrate the potential, readiness, and collaboration of the entire logistics industry in keeping pace with the future by focusing on innovations, digitalization, and sustainability."
Varaporn Dhamcharee, Managing Director of RX Tradex, said, "TILOG – LOGISTIX 2024 will showcase products from various countries, from Thailand to China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Norway, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America, including a Pavilion from China.
Key highlights at the exhibition will include an AI-enabled deliverymen assistance and monitoring system, robotic material handling and warehouse management systems, smooth-surfaced airbags to protect goods in containers, digital warehouse systems, and integrated rail transport services. We expect the event to attract over 9,000 visitors and generate a trade value of over two billion baht".
In addition, TILOG – LOGISTIX 2024 will present a variety of special activities. Among them are an exhibition on Thailand's logistics industry, Innovation Showcase, Trade Logistics Symposium 2024 and World Transport & Logistics Forum.
TILOG - LOGISTIX 2024 will run from August 15 to 17 at BITEC, Hall 98.
As the event is a B2B event, visitors are required to dress in business attire and be at least 15 years of age