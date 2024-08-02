DITP and RX Tradex continue upgrading Thai logistics

The exhibition will feature over 150 exhibitors showcasing products and services by more than 415 brands from 25 countries with a full range of logistics innovations, technologies, and services, educational activities, and academic seminars. The event is expected to attract about 9,000 visitors.

Natiya Suchinda, Deputy Director General of the DITP, said, "Thailand's logistics industry grew well in 2023. The Thai Intralogistics Association (TIA) has forecasted that the industry will expand by 15%, in line with Thailand's and the world's economic recovery. Currently, there are also 35,593 logistics companies in Thailand (Source: Department of Business Development, June 2024).

As of May 2024, foreign investments in the industry totalled 5.808 billion baht, accounting for 16.36% of investments in Thailand's logistics with China being the largest investor. The World Bank's 2023 International Logistics Performance Index (LPI) reported that Thailand is ranked 34th out of 139 countries and 3rd in ASEAN after Singapore and Malaysia."

Chaichan Chareonsuk, Chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC), stated, "Exporters are facing both domestic and international challenges including labour shortage and rising operational costs. The challenges also include such trade measures as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the EU Deforestation-free Regulations (EUDR) which seek to curb the production and consumption of products that cause deforestation or forest degradation within the European Union. Soon, other key trade partners of Thailand will also introduce similar measures if not already.