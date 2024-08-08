ITD wins bid for U-Tapao airport’s runway 2

Bangkok-based construction firm Italian-Thai Development (ITD) has won the contract to construct runway 2 at the U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong.

A source from the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) said on Wednesday that the firm won the bid because it had proposed the lowest price of 13.2 billion baht.

The RTN, which oversees the project, had set the estimated budget for building the new runway at 15.2 billion baht, the source said.

This project is part of the 260-billion baht mega project to develop U-Tapao International Airport and the Eastern Aviation City in a public-private partnership.

Participating in the international bid for runway 2 were five qualified companies, the source said, adding that ITD had presented a bank guarantee at the full amount of the proposed price, as required by the contract.

The source said that RTN will soon officially announce the bid result and sign the contract with the winner. The construction of runway 2 is expected to be completed within three years.