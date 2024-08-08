ITD wins bid for U-Tapao airport’s runway 2

Bangkok-based construction firm Italian-Thai Development (ITD) has won the contract to construct runway 2 at the U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong.
A source from the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) said on Wednesday that the firm won the bid because it had proposed the lowest price of 13.2 billion baht.
The RTN, which oversees the project, had set the estimated budget for building the new runway at 15.2 billion baht, the source said.
This project is part of the 260-billion baht mega project to develop U-Tapao International Airport and the Eastern Aviation City in a public-private partnership.
Participating in the international bid for runway 2 were five qualified companies, the source said, adding that ITD had presented a bank guarantee at the full amount of the proposed price, as required by the contract.
The source said that RTN will soon officially announce the bid result and sign the contract with the winner. The construction of runway 2 is expected to be completed within three years.
The U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City cover over 6,500 rai (1,040 hectares) and fall within the jurisdiction of the Royal Thai Navy. The mega project encompasses urban development within an approximately 30-kilometre radius around the airport (from Pattaya to Rayong), aligning with the government’s vision of developing the Eastern Seaboard into a major port and business hub of Thailand.
After its upgrade, which will include a new runway, taxiways and other facilities, the U-Tapao Airport is expected to accommodate at least 60 million passengers per year, according to government estimates.
Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also doubles as deputy PM, had said earlier that the government has approved 16.21 billion baht for the RTN to start the construction as well as hire contractors for projects under its jurisdiction.
These projects include building an electricity grid and water cooling system, a 15-megawatt solar power plant, tap water and wastewater treatment facilities, and an aviation fuel service centre.