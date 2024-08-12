Mekong nations must unite to battle transborder crime, says Srettha

In his address at the ninth Mekong-Lancang

Cooperation (MLC) ministerial meeting later this week, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will seek cooperation to fight call-centre gangs and transborder crimes.

The two-day meeting is being hosted by Thailand this year and kicks off in Chiang Mai on Thursday.

On Friday, Srettha is scheduled to deliver a speech on the meeting’s theme, “Towards Safer and Cleaner Mekong Lancang”.

The premier said on Monday that his government is focusing on cracking down on call-centre gangs that have been operating across the borders to deceive people into wiring them money.