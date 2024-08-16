AkzoNobel backs Nonthaburi’s cultural heritage and economic growth

118 booths and awnings of vendors in the fresh market were painted in yellow, cream, warm and cool tones. In addition, the skywalk bridge was painted in seven rainbow colours.

To integrate cooperation between the public and private sectors, the municipality arranged for the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with paint manufacturers and distributors and sustainable construction materials to support the restoration project.

“We are very pleased that AkzoNobel has joined us to support the restoration project around Nonthaburi Pier, the clock tower and the bridge, demonstrating its commitment to local communities,” added Somnuek.

“It’s a privilege to join this project in honour of His Majesty the King,” says Chaiyan Jarturuntanont, Commercial Head of AkzoNobel Thailand. “We are supporting the restoration with 3,400 square meters of Dulux paint and a team of more than 60 volunteers who are helping to add colour to long-standing commercial buildings and restoring them to their unique beauty.”

Continues Chaiyan, “Nonthaburi Pier, the economic centre of the area and an important transportation hub that connects Nonthaburi and Bangkok, is now looking brighter than ever. Its commercial buildings are resplendent in alternating shades of yellow, while the landmark clock tower and seven-coloured skywalk bridge stands out, inviting visitors to this alluring destination. All through the transformative power of paint.”