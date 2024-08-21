First case of mpox clade 1b detected in Thailand

The first case of mpox clade 1b has been detected in Thailand, the Disease Control Department (DCD) announced on Wednesday.

A patient had tested positive for the mpox clade 1b virus after arriving from Africa, said the DCD in a statement issued at 10.21am.

More details of the case would be announced by DCD director-general Thongchai Kiratihattayakorn on Wednesday afternoon, it added.

The World Health Organisation has declared mpox clade 1b outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).